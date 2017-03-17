Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has quite a few movies in the pipeline, two with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The recent buzz is that the details of her role in SRK's movie have been revealed and it is for the first time she will be playing this character on-screen.

Katrina will apparently play herself in Aanand L Rai's next alongside SRK. "The film is primarily about the journey of SRK from Meerut to the United States of America, and Katrina comes in as herself, at a very crucial time in the film," Deccan Chronicle quoted an insider as saying.

It will be interesting to see Katrina playing herself for the first time. However, the movie's writer Himanshu Sharma told the daily: "Not really. It's way more complicated. You all have to wait for a while to know more about it. I'm not in a position to give out any details at this point of time."

The movie will reportedly be made on a massive budget of approx. Rs 150 crore, due to its VFX work. Shah Rukh will play the character of a dwarf in Aanand's yet-untitled movie, which will reportedly have two leading ladies. One is Katrina and the other is said to be Deepika Padukone. The ex-girlfriends of Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen for the first time.

Both the actresses have worked with SRK earlier as well. Deepika made her debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh in Om Shanti Om and then appeared with him in Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Katrina and the superstar have worked together in a two-heroine film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which also featured Anushka Sharma.