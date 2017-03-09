Katrina Kaif suffered a serious back injury while rehearsing for Zee Cine Awards 2017 performance. The actress has injured her spine and has now backed out of the show.

The actress said that something heavy had dropped on her back while she was shooting for the movie Jagga Jasoos at Film City studio. While she did not feel much pain then, it increased while she was rehearsing for the Zee Zine Awards performance.

In spite of feeling some pain on her neck, the Baar Baar Dekho actress continued rehearsing. However, the pain increased over time, and she decided to back out of the show.

"Yup, it was an accident. Tried to work through the pain but wasn't possible. Very sad," Katrina told SpotboyE. Katrina consulted a doctor when the pain became unbearable and the latter informed her that she suffered an injury on her spine.

Katrina has now informed the organisers of Zee Cine Awards that she won't be able to perform at the event, the report said that they have approached Deepika Padukone as her replacement. While the event is slated to be held on March 11, the report did not confirm if Deepika has agreed to perform in it.