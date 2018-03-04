Katrina Kaif shared a picture of her on Instagram that has made us curious about her role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero.

The actress took to Instagram to share some photos from the sets of Zero. First, she shared her own picture in which she is seen sporting a royal look with a lot of dazzling jewelry. Some are calling it a bridal look.

While Katrina looks simply gorgeous in the photo, her glamorous avatar in the film has raised the curiosity surrounding her role in Zero. Though it was earlier reported that she will be seen playing her real-life self i.e. a Bollywood actress in the movie, there has not been any official confirmation on it.

Later, Katrina shared another picture of Shah Rukh. It was a random click of the superstar taking a look at the work progress on the sets of Zero. The film also features Anushka Sharma but the makers have kept her look under the wraps till date.

Fans have many reasons to be excited about Zero. This is the second time SRK, Katrina, and Anushka will be seen sharing the screen space after Jab Tak Hain Jaan. Also, Shah Rukh plays an unusual character in this Aanand L Rai's film.

He will portray the character of a small person. The teaser of Zero was released last year, showing SRK in a never-seen-before avatar. The teaser had received good response from the viewers.

Apart from Zero, Katrina has another big film coming up – Thugs of Hindostan. Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh, the film is set in the pre-independence era.

Katrina had been in a rough phase at the box office with multiple flops. However, Salman Khan's blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai has revived her career, and now the actress has a couple of big movies lined up.