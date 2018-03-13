Yash Raj Films (YRF) has issued a statement claiming the reports of Aamir Khan being unhappy about Katrina Kaif's action scenes in Thugs of Hindostan to be untrue.

YRF in the statement stated that no scene of the movie is being re-shot as was reported earlier.

"This is to clarify that the story carried by mid-day is completely untrue. No portions of our film Thugs Of Hindostan is being reshot. Neither with Katrina nor with anyone else. Request everyone to refrain from any conjectures regarding the same," YRF stated in the statement published in NDTV.

It was reported in Mid-Day that Aamir was not happy about the way Katrina had shot for her action scenes in Thugs of Hindostan. The report had even said that Aamir instructed Katrina to reshoot some of the scenes, which he had found to be not up to the mark.

However, this statement from YRF has now cleared the air, suggesting that Aamir is very much happy with the way making of Thugs of Hindostan is moving forward.

Earlier, similar rumors had started doing the rounds claiming that producer Aditya Chopra was unhappy with Vijay Krishna Acharya for his way of directing the film. There was no confirmation on this.

Katrina often shares pictures and videos on social media from the sets of Thugs of Hindostan. Earlier, a picture with the three lead actors – Aamir, Katrina and Fatima Sana Shaikh taking a selfie, went viral. Amitabh Bachchan too is a part of the movie.

Katrina had impressed all with her action skills in Tiger Zinda Hai. The actress was seen having a number of Martial Arts moves in the movie. Now, she is likely to have a different kind of action in Thugs of Hindostan as it is set in the pre-independence era.

Apart from Thugs of Hindostan, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress has also been shooting for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero.