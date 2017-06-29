There have been many reports on Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's multiple jibes at each other during the promotions of Jagga Jasoos. And now, another incident has come to light.

Ranbir and Katrina were recently at Mehboob Studios to promote the movie. But both the stars remained inside their respective vanity vans and refused to come out first.

It was a kind of ego clash as neither of them wanted to bow down. While Ranbir wanted Katrina to come out first, the actress wanted it to be vice versa. However, Katrina's ex-boyfriend finally got restless and asked one of the team members to find out when she will come out.

Then, Katrina finally showed up but not before making Ranbir feel embarrassed. According to Mid-Day, as soon as Katrina came to know about Ranbir getting impatient, she loudly told him, "Film ka producer main hu ya tum? Come out!" Hence, she won the ego battle as Ranbir then came out of the van first. Ranbir is one of the producers of Jagga Jasoos.

Jagga Jasoos is the first movie, and probably the last, that will feature Ranbir and Katrina post their breakup. The Bang Bang actress had recently said that she would not work with him ever again. "It's very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured to not work on a film together. It will never happen again," she was quoted as saying.

However, Ranbir had later said that he would love to work with her in future. "I said 'Yeh kya hai yaar?' Will you not work with me? I think people just grabbed something from the Facebook chat that we had done. Like I said yaar, Katrina and my creative partnership is something I don't want to lose out on. I want to work with her in a lot of films," he had said.