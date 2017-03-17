Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan treated his fans to some good news and revealed that he is doing a film with Kabir Khan. While the leading actress has not been finalised yet, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are the shortlisted ones.

They were earlier said to be teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai's next, and now Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends are ready to compete for another movie. However, they are not the only ones who are in the running to bag the leading actress' role in Kabir's film. Kriti Sanon is also in the race.

According to Bollywood Life, Kabir might rope in one of the three actresses opposite the hunk as all the three will look amazing opposite Hrithik. "Kabir is very close to Katrina. They are best of friends. But given the fact that, Hrithik and Katrina's jodi has already been seen by the audience, he wants to experiment with a fresh pairing," a source told the entertainment portal.

It looks like Katrina might lose this big project, while Deepika and Kriti have their chances. It will be interesting to see a new actress opposite the Kaabil actor.

Hrithik has been starring opposite fresh faces in her previous films and now, seeing him with Deepika or Kriti will be a treat to his fans. But who will be the heroine? One has to wait for the official statement.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be seen soon in his father Rakesh Roshan's Krrish franchise. His last release Kaabil did well at the box office, but the actor still wants a big hit to compete with other leading actors in Bollywood.

On the other hand, Kabir is currently shooting his upcoming movie, Tubelight. It stars Salman Khan in the lead role and the movie will bring the actor-director Jodi together for the third time.