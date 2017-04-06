Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have locked lips onscreen a couple of times in the past, but the actress apparently does not want the audience to see them kiss each other anymore.

Katrina reportedly is upset with the makers of Jagga Jasoos for a creative poster of the film that shows her and Ranbir kissing each other. According to a report in Bollywoodlife, which originally attributes Mumbai Mirror, Katrina does not want this poster to be released.

She even wants to check all other creatives before being released henceforth. Katrina's intervention in the creative works of Jagga Jasoos is not going down well with director Anurag Basu, the report added. It is not confirmed if the audience will get to see the former love-birds actually kissing in the movie.

Release of Jagga Jasoos has been delayed multiple times in the past, and this reported differences between Katrina and the director might push its release further. Earlier, it was reported that Katrina has been ignoring Ranbir on the sets of the film.

The duo reportedly has been behaving as strangers on the sets when they are not shooting. It was also reported that the Tamasha actor had once tried to have a conversation with Katrina, but the latter ignored him. Looks like apparent bitterness in Ranbir and Katrina's relationship is making things hard for the director.