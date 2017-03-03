Deepika Padukone had recently made her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen alongside Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch.

Now, Katrina has not confirmed that she will also feature in a Hollywood movie, but the actress has neither denied it. "You never know where your path can take you. I never say no to anything in life. You will never know until that moment comes," the Bang Bang actress told a publication when asked if she has plans to head to Hollywood.

Well, that sounds interesting. Unlike Deepika and Priyanka, Katrina has that foreign accent naturally in her and she can certainly give Hollywood a shot.

Katrina did not have a good 2016 as her two back-to-back films bombed at the box office. Fitoor flopped and then Baar Baar Dekho also could not make an impact at the commercial circuit.

The actress will be seen next in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos. She has another big project in hand – Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan. After the success of Ek Tha Tiger, Katrina is back with Salman in its sequel and there is a lot of craze around the franchise.