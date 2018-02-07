Many Bollywood celebrities have taken up the promotion of Akshay Kumar's PadMan by posting pictures holding the sanitary napkin and tagging other actors for the challenge. Now, Katrina Kaif has tagged Sidharth Malhotra, who is said to be upset with Akshay.

Will Sidharth accept the PadMan challenge? If he didn't, then it will be a proof that Sidharth is really upset with Akshay Kumar.

For those who came late, Sidharth has openly expressed his disappointment with the PadMan release date in his interviews. The hunk has been struggling to get a hit at the box office and was quite upset with the constant fluctuation of locking and shifting of the release dates.

"Yes, it irritates, but now it's too late. What can we do now? Look, we announced the date first. When 'PadMan' makers unveiled their release date, we were gracious enough to shift our release date to avoid the clash. This situation could have resolved earlier, people could have stuck to their dates, respecting others' space. I was not expecting the makers of PadMan to release their film with us, especially the second time. We thought we will get a solo release. See, eventually, the fate of the film will speak for itself. We are confident about our film, it has its audience. Now that we cannot change anything, we can hope for the best," Sidharth had told IANS.

The R Balki directorial was earlier posted for release on January 25, but Akshay made way for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.

Aiyaary, which was supposed to be released on January 26, shifted its date to February 9 so that the movie did not clash with PadMan. But Akshay didn't think of Aiyaary for a second before taking their February date. This irked Sidharth who didn't cover up his irritation.

Now, Aiyaary's release date has been shifted again and it will hit the screens on February 16. Set against the backdrop of Army, Aiyaary faced trouble from the CBFC and received clearance from the body only after a screening and nod from the Defense Ministry.

The trailer of the film showcased actors Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee playing the roles of army officers over a storyline that deals with corruption within the system.

Aiyaary is touted to be an espionage thriller, backed by a crisp and intriguing storyline.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra as the mentor and protege, the movie also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra in key roles.