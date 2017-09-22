Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos opposite Ranbir Kapoor, has started shooting for Aanand L Rai's yet-to-be-titled film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Katrina, who is pretty excited to share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan for the second time after Jab Tak Hai Jaan, shared a picture of hers with SRK and the director, who were seen all smiles while kicking off the film's shoot schedule.

"First day of shoot with the incredible Anand Rai and @iamsrk ( super excited to be shooting with him after 5 years ) ...... here's to putting our hearts and souls into creating a wonderful movie together, [sic]" Katrina wrote on her Instagram page.

First day of shoot with the incredible Anand Rai and @iamsrk ( super excited to be shooting with him after 5 years ) ...... here's to putting our hearts and souls into creating a wonderful movie together ... ?? A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Apart from Katrina and SRK, the film reunites SRK and Anushka together for the third time after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

While there is lot of anticipation among fans for the movie, the film will see SRK playing the role of a dwarf for the first time, while Anushka will be seen playing a mentally-challenged person.

Katrina, on the other hand, will reportedly play herself in the film.

The movie, which also brings SRK and Aanand L Rai together for the first time, is slated to release on Christmas 2018.