Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are set to appear together in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos this July. Despite Kat and Ranbir's break-up, the duo has managed to participate in the promotional events and interviews quite well. But now the pair will never be seen together on-screen.

At one of the promotional events, Ranbir and Katrina were asked if they will work together again, and the diva replied: "It's very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured [to me] to not work on a film together. It will never happen again."

While the reporters were waiting for Ranbir's response, he called an end to the interaction, citing time constraints, Mid-Day reported. The two have been seen pulling each other's leg at the interviews, but they were also seen making sarcastic comments and taunts to each other.

Ranbir and the Baar Baar Dekho actress were in a relationship some time back, but they parted ways last year. Their break-up had appeared as a shocker for their fans, as it was being expected that the two would soon tie the knot.

Watch this interview to know Ranbir-Katrina's chemistry off-screen:

But now, fans will be disappointed to learn that this pairing up will never happen again. Katrina has kind of been a lucky charm to Ranbir. His films with her – Raajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani – did well at the box office.

A director close to both the stars told Mid-Day: "Katrina and Ranbir's dates are locked for the next few years. She has 'Tiger Zinda Hai' [alongside Salman Khan] and 'Thugs of Hindostan', with Aamir [Khan]. Ranbir is busy with the Sanjay Dutt biopic, and 'Dragon' [Ayan Mukerji's superhero drama]."