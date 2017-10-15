There is no doubt that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif make one of the hottest pairs in the Bollywood industry. Not only on screen but the two dashing actors share a great rapport with each other off-screen as well. And this picture is a proof of that.

After a long gap of seven years, Katrina and Akshay came together under one roof and the two didn't let the chance of archiving their special moment slip away from their minds. While Katrina has time and again stunned everyone with her sizzling pictures on her Facebook page, the actress, however, has admitted that Akshay is better at clicking pictures than her.

Sharing their warm moment on Instagram, Katrina wrote, "Akshay ......... you were right u take better pics than me ..... finally a picture together after a longgggggg time .... love u ....... @akshaykumar."

On October 14, Katrina attended the 9th Akshay Kumar Kudo Tournament 2017 where she admitted that the two make the best pair ever and would love to do another movie with the Khiladi Kumar.

Katrina and Akshay have worked together in six movies - Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006), Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007), Singh is Kinng (2008), De Dana Dan (2009), and Tees Maar Khan (2010).