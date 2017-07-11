Once a couple – Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif – left their fans heartbroken when they parted ways last year in January. They broke up during the time they were shooting for Jagga Jasoos and now, it might be their last movie together.

Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos is set to be released on July 17. The release date of this flick has been postponed several times and one of the reasons was Ranbir-Katrina's split. The duo, reportedly, threw tantrums for not shooting the movie together or promoting it together.

However, Katrina and Ranbir are seen cordial while promoting the flick. Fans are still clueless what went wrong between the lovers. Katrina in a recent interview responded to it and said that one has to be a magician to know about the truth.

"What is between two people, maybe someone who has a magical skill will get it. No one is going to get that out of me (referring to what she feels). So, it is not even a concern to me as that's what it is between two people," Katrina told the Press Trust of India.

"In terms of professional sphere, we are going to support the film. We both have a great work equation as actors, performers even today. With the two films that we did together, our energies at work have always been good and we are just hoping to recreate that with this film too," she added.

Meanwhile, Kat is busy preparing for IIFA 2017 and also, for the release of Jagga Jasoos. It is being said that Ranbir will not attend the prestigious award ceremony held in New York, but Katrina will perform at International Indian Film Academy Awards ceremony this year.