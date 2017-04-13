Fans were excited to learn that Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan may re-create their intense romance in Kabir Khan's next movie. But the recent buzz is that the reports are mere rumours and that Katrina, in fact, has not even been offered the role.

Hrithik and Kabir are teaming up for their next film and the leading actress of the movie has not been finalised yet. It was being said that Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are being considered for the role. But later, reports suggested that Hrithik and Kabir had finalised Katrina to star in it as they have worked with the actress earlier as well.

Hrithik and Kat appeared in Bang Bang and Kabir has cast her in Phantom and Ek Tha Tiger. But the recent buzz is that Katrina will not star in Kabir's next.

"Katrina has not even been offered the film. How can she sign it? If the offer comes her way and she likes it, then there can be discussions. As of now, nothing is being discussed except the Aanand L Rai film where they are working out the modalities," a source told DNA.

If Katrina has not been offered the film, is Deepika in talks for the role? Fans would love to see Deepika and Hrithik together as they will make a good couple on the silver screen. Also, there have been reports that Kriti Sanon is being considered for the leading actress in Kabir's movie.

Kabir has also confirmed about his film's cast that nothing has been finalised yet. "Katrina is one of my closest friends. I keep chatting with her about several things. Hrithik is also somebody with whom I chat a lot. But nothing is concrete till it's finalised. So yes I have spoken to Hrithik and Katrina but there is no project as such which is being reported about. That's completely false," Kabir told Press Trust of India.

