Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif will be seen in her sexy avatar in Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. A few pictures from the set have leaked online that features Katrina.

She is seen prepping for a dance number in a golden attire. Earlier reports stated that there will only be two songs in the movie. And these pictures are said to be from the title track of Thugs of Hindostan.

A few days ago, Kat's dance rehearsal videos and photos were doing the rounds on social media. In the videos, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress is seen performing a mid-air dance move, which is choreographed by none other than Prabhudheva.

Going by the short clips, it seems the audience is up to witness some jaw-dropping stellar dance moves by Katrina in the film. Interestingly, Aamir and Fatima will also be a part of one of the dance performances in the movie.

Several pictures and videos were doing the rounds. Take a look here:

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced under Yash Raj Film's banner, Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled for release in Diwali 2018 (November 7).

Earlier, there were rumours that Katrina is not happy with the fact that Fatima is said to be the lead actress of the film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan had said, "All the characters in Thugs of Hindostan are very beautifully written. Mr. Bachchan, Fatima, my role are the three key characters in the film."

"She (Katrina) is also there but you know in all fairness I don't know if I can call it a lead role. I mean she has got two songs out of three. So, in that sense, she has got an important part. The story is about this girl played by Fatima. She is playing the central role," Aamir had added.

This had reportedly irked Katrina but she decided not to make a mountain out of a molehill when asked to comment on Aamir's statement. She simply replied saying that it's upto the makers what information they want to reveal.