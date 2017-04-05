Katrina Kaif has reportedly been ignoring Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Jagga Jasoos, and apart from their failed relationship, Salman Khan is rumoured to be one of the reasons.

Although Ranbir and Katrina had parted ways much before, the two are currently shooting together for the film Jagga Jasoos. One report in Catch News said the Bang Bang actress has been avoiding her ex-boyfriend on the sets of the film.

Both Ranbir and Katrina have reportedly been behaving like strangers when they are not shooting. However, the Rockstar actor did try to have a conversation with his former lady love but the latter ignored him, the report said.

The report also said that Katrina started avoiding Ranbir ever since Salman began to express his support for the gorgeous actress. Ranbir and Salman has a common factor, and that is Katrina being both their ex-girlfriend.

While things between Katrina and Ranbir are now apparently pretty bitter, her bonding with Salman seems to be growing steadily again. The two are all set to appear onscreen again in the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. So, if this report of Katrina ignoring Ranbir for getting support from Salman is true, this certainly won't go down well with the Tamasha actor.