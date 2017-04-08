Hrithik Roshan has been brought on board for Kabir Khan's next while the search for the leading actress is still on. Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are being considered for the role, but who will be chosen still remains a question.

The recent buzz is that Kabir wants to cast Katrina opposite Hrithik. First, they look good together and that was proved in Bang Bang. Their intense chemistry is also amazing. Also, Kabir and Katrina are good friends as they have worked together in Ek Tha Tiger and Phantom.

"Katrina Kaif shares a good rapport with Kabir Khan since New York. Her pairing with Hrithik was a hit in Bang Bang too. In fact, Hrithik is keen to work with Katrina again," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

It looks like Deepika will lose this project to Katrina as Hrithik too wants the latter as his leading lady in the movie. It was earlier reported that Hrithik had agreed to be a part of the movie on the condition that he should have the freedom to choose the lead actress. The report suggested that the Kaabil actor wants to recreate the magic of Bang Bang, which was a big hit.

Meanwhile, Kabir is busy with Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight and will soon start the shooting of his next with Hrithik. On the other hand, Katrina is busy shooting Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai alongside Salman.

Hrithik will also begin the shooting of the next instalment of his father Rakesh Roshan's Krrish. The actor needs a hit to his credit now as his Mohenjo Daro tanked at the box office last year, and Kaabil managed only a fair business this year. Kabir's movie might bring back luck to the handsome hunk.

