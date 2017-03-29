Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif won hearts with her perfect figure and abs in her last release, Baar Baar Dekho. But something seems off with her recent appearance at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2017.

Katrina appeared in a red strapless Jani Khosla gown at the award ceremony, where she bagged the Glamour Icon of the Year title. The actress looked different from what we saw in her last movie. Was it her dress or has she gained weight?

While it looked like Katrina has put on some weight, her first look from Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai tells a different story. However, at the red carpet of Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2017, her cheeks looked chubby.

If she has not gained weight, was it the dress that added the extra pounds? It is also being speculated that the stunning actress might have gone under the knife. These speculations began when she appeared on Koffee With Karan 5.

Don't believe us? Take a look at the photos of Katrina below and let us know what you think in the comments section:

Take a look at Katrina's abs in this Baar Baar Dekho's song video: