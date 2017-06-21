Contrary to expectations, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor have been promoting Jagga Jasoos together. However, looks like it is not happening without some behind-the-scene arguments between the two stars.

During a promotional event some days back, Ranbir was seen pulling Katrina's legs saying he had trained the actress in dancing, which is reflected in songs like "Kamli", "Chikni Chameli" and others.

It has been reported that those jokes from her former boyfriend did not go down well with Katrina. After the event, Katrina warned Ranbir that if he continues to make fun at her expense, she would not promote the movie with him anymore, according to The Asian Age.

The report said Ranbir agreed to her condition, and thus their promotional acts are still continuing. The report further added that it is Salman Khan who had advised Katrina to promote Jagga Jasoos to avoid sending a wrong message.

At another promotional event, Katrina said she and Ranbir will never work with each other after Jagga Jasoos. "It's very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured to not work on a film together. It will never happen again," the actress was quoted as saying.

The two have been seen cracking jokes but also making sarcastic comments about each other during the Jagga Jasoos promotions. Although they appear to be comfortable being with each other post the split, a closure look also suggests that it is all just for the sake of the movie.