There were reports that Katrina Kaif was apparently upset with Aamir Khan for telling reporters that her role is shorter than his protege Fatima Sana Shaikh's role in YRF's upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan.

"She is also there but you know in all fairness I don't know if I can call it a lead role. I mean she has got two songs out of three. So, in that sense she has got an important part. The story is about this girl played by Fatima. She is playing the central role," Aamir earlier was quoted as saying an entertainment portal.

While fans were quite disappointed with Aamir's statement, Katrina has finally opened about her being sidelined as just another glamourous girl and Fatima taking charge as the lead actress in the film.

"All this doesn't matter. Let's stop trying to find ways to create some sort of drama when there's none. Everyone in the film is more than happy to be part of a project like this — whether it's Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima or me. All of us are excited and working together," Katrina told DNA in an interview.

She added, "It's Aamir and Victor's film and whatever information they want to reveal, at whatever time they feel is correct, I leave it to them. It's entirely their call and that's how the production house works. It's too monotonous for me to try and add to the drama."

On the work front, Katrina is also busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Zero where she will be seen sharing space with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. She will undergo a lot of training for her action and dance sequences in both Zero and Thugs of Hindostan respectively which will reportedly keep her busy for the next four to five months atleast.