Katrina, Disha, Jacqueline, Tiger, Varun
Instagram

Bollywood divas Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez kicked off 2018 with a bang and have taken the internet by storm with their stunning pictures from their exotic holiday getaways.

While Tiger Zinda Hai is roaring at the box office and inching towards the coveted Rs 300 crore mark, the tigress Katrina Kaif raised the temperatures by posting pictures of vacation with her family in Thailand.

Beach days ... last few hours of 2017 ??✨✨✨✨

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Happy sunny days ???????

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Disha Patani, who flew off to Sri Lanka and Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff to ring in the New Year, raised many eyeballs when she showed off her toned body in a black bikini while posing under the sun.

Heaven☀️

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

☀️?

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

☀️☀️

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Jacqueline, on the other hand, who headed to Bali with for having a good family time ahead of New Year's Eve, turned herself into a mermaid while enjoying an amazing time with beaches and bikinis.

??‍♀️ is this heaven?

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Vitamin Sea ??‍♀️

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

If girls were oozing hotness with her hot bods, the handsome hunks of Bollywood also turned on the heat with their chiseled muscular bodies.

While Tiger Shroff was seen flaunting his toned body while enjoying his time with his rumoured girlfriend in Sri Lanka, Varun Dhawan was oozing hotness as he kick started the New Year by showing off his six-pack abs after taking up scuba diving in Maldives.

Son of a ?

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

#Riseup

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Sea Sand and God’s creatures

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on