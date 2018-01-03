Bollywood divas Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez kicked off 2018 with a bang and have taken the internet by storm with their stunning pictures from their exotic holiday getaways.
While Tiger Zinda Hai is roaring at the box office and inching towards the coveted Rs 300 crore mark, the tigress Katrina Kaif raised the temperatures by posting pictures of vacation with her family in Thailand.
Thank you for every bit of love and support I have received this year ... I wish this year brings everyone so much love happiness and peace ....may we all connect to our higher purpose ...always help those in need ... aim for your goals don't let anything stop you . Feel the thing you fear ... feel it........and be FREE ✨?❤️? #happynewyear
Disha Patani, who flew off to Sri Lanka and Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff to ring in the New Year, raised many eyeballs when she showed off her toned body in a black bikini while posing under the sun.
Jacqueline, on the other hand, who headed to Bali with for having a good family time ahead of New Year's Eve, turned herself into a mermaid while enjoying an amazing time with beaches and bikinis.
If girls were oozing hotness with her hot bods, the handsome hunks of Bollywood also turned on the heat with their chiseled muscular bodies.
While Tiger Shroff was seen flaunting his toned body while enjoying his time with his rumoured girlfriend in Sri Lanka, Varun Dhawan was oozing hotness as he kick started the New Year by showing off his six-pack abs after taking up scuba diving in Maldives.