Bollywood divas Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez kicked off 2018 with a bang and have taken the internet by storm with their stunning pictures from their exotic holiday getaways.

While Tiger Zinda Hai is roaring at the box office and inching towards the coveted Rs 300 crore mark, the tigress Katrina Kaif raised the temperatures by posting pictures of vacation with her family in Thailand.

Happy sunny days ??????? A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 30, 2017 at 2:26am PST

Disha Patani, who flew off to Sri Lanka and Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff to ring in the New Year, raised many eyeballs when she showed off her toned body in a black bikini while posing under the sun.

Heaven☀️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 1, 2018 at 8:18pm PST

☀️? A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 29, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

☀️☀️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:12am PST

Jacqueline, on the other hand, who headed to Bali with for having a good family time ahead of New Year's Eve, turned herself into a mermaid while enjoying an amazing time with beaches and bikinis.

??‍♀️ is this heaven? A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 31, 2017 at 12:55am PST

Vitamin Sea ??‍♀️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 29, 2017 at 6:55am PST

If girls were oozing hotness with her hot bods, the handsome hunks of Bollywood also turned on the heat with their chiseled muscular bodies.

While Tiger Shroff was seen flaunting his toned body while enjoying his time with his rumoured girlfriend in Sri Lanka, Varun Dhawan was oozing hotness as he kick started the New Year by showing off his six-pack abs after taking up scuba diving in Maldives.

Son of a ? A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:19am PST

#Riseup A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jan 1, 2018 at 9:04pm PST