After Jab Tak Hain Jaan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan are set to make a comeback together in Aanand L Rai's upcoming movie.

While the two leading actresses shared very little screen time together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan (JTHJ), in the SRK's next, they will not even appear together.

A source told DNA: "JTHJ had an important confrontation scene between Anushka and Katrina's characters. However, in their next untitled film, the two actresses only have scenes with SRK, and not with each other. The story is designed in such a way that one character enters when the other exits from SRK's life. They don't meet in the film."

"In the movie, Anushka plays a character, who is in love with Shah Rukh and is an ordinary village girl. SRK's character is in love with Katrina, who plays an actress in the film. The story has been altered a lot from its first script to now, and there is absolutely no interaction between the two ladies," the source added.

This is not the first time that Anushka is in a movie with another Bollywood actress but they are having no big scenes with each other this time. In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka shared only one scene with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aanand L Rai's flick is the fourth movie together for SRK and Anushka. Before this, they will appear in Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal which is set to release on August 4.

Meanwhile, the Sultan actress has impressed fans with another poster of her own production, Pari. With a handful of movies with good scripts, Anushka has become the female Akshay Kumar in Bollywood.