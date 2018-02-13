Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan are currently busy shooting for Yash Raj Films' upcoming movie Thugs Of Hindostan which also features Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh in a lead role. But the lead actors are facing an unusual problem on the sets of the film which has become stressful for the entire unit of Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial.

"Katrina is way too tall for Aamir's height. There is a constant stress on the sets to ensure they look equally matched on screen," a source from YRF was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Apparently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali also had to face a similar issue on the sets of his magnum opus Padmaavat wherein he had to make Shahid Kapoor look taller or as tall as Deepika Padukone in the film.

"It was an ongoing problem during the shooting. Shahid was playing the King and Deepika was playing the Queen. He couldn't possibly look shorter than her on screen. It would have gone against royal protocol. Bhansali and the unit had to constantly fudge Shahid's height to make him look as tall," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Internet trolls also wondered how Aamir was looking taller than Katrina and trolled the former when the actress posted a selfie on her Instagram during their rehearsals a couple of days ago.

As we all know that Katrina is obviously taller than Aamir, we wonder how both the actors would be shooting for their individual parts.

On a related note, Thugs Of Hindostan will bring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan together for the first time on the silver screen.

Recently, a few pictures and videos of Katrina, Aamir, and Fatima practicing together surfaced online. While Aamir and Fatima were seen in their 'thugs' avatar matching steps together, Katrina's earlier leaked photos showed her in a golden avatar.

The movie is slated for release on November 7, 2018.