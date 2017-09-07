Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally confirmed their romance over the Labor Day weekend. The couple, rumoured to be dating for four years now, was clicked walking along the coast of Malibu hand-in-hand.

The picture confirmation comes just days after Holmes' divorce clause (penned down by her ex-husband Tom Cruise) stopping her from publically dating someone for five years came to an end. And the new candid photographs show the couple sharing a positive vibe and energy.

Two days after the photos were taken, a video obtained by Daily Mail and Mirror UK shows Foxx for the first time in public after being clicked in Malibu. According to the video obtained by Mirror, a reporter interacted with the Baby Driver star and congratulated him for his relationship with Holmes.

"What on?" the actor replies coyly. "On you and Katie. You confirmed that... congratulations," the reporter cleared. While the Baby Driver actor dodged the congratulatory message, a cheeky grin ran over his face.

Whereas, in the video obtained by Daily Mail, the actor was clearly in no mood to discuss the relationship. He dodged the cameraman and questions regarding his relationship with the actress. "'Dropping the kids off at school man," the Django Unchained star told the reported before hopping into his silver luxe car and driving away.

While the actor chose to not respond, it doesn't mean that he denied the relationship. In the past, Foxx had, on several occasions, denied that there was anything going on between the couple.

Earlier, when Foxx was asked about his rumoured relationship with Holmes, he denied any link-ups stating they were hilarious claims. Rumour mills began speculating that Holmes was dating Foxx a year after Holmes and Cruise separated in 2012.

In 2013, Foxx had told ET: "[The rumors] are 100 percent not true. In fact, it's quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people." While the couple tried to keep the relationship away from public attention, Jamie's friend, Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Claudia Jordan, ended up confirming their relationship in June 2016 stating, "He is very happy with her. I like that he seems very happy."

The reason Holmes might have denied the relationship in public was because she was handed over a date-ban for five years. The clause was in return for having the full custody of their daughter Suri, 11. The divorce clause stopped Holmes to be seen romantically involved with anyone in public until June 2017.