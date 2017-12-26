Suri Cruise is all set to embark on her acting career? Such a claim has been made by Star magazine in an article with the headline: "Look Out, Tom! Suri's Showbiz Dreams."

The 11-year-old daughter of former couple Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes recently introduced singer Taylor Swift at Z100's Jingle Ball in New York City. And the magazine used the particular event as an instance to write the entire report.

An insider was even quoted saying: "Suri wasn't nervous at all. She begged her mom to let her go up there with her. She was absolutely thrilled to be in the spotlight."

The insider added that Holmes apparently fully supports her daughter's aspirations of being a Hollywood actor like her famous parents.

"Katie thinks that Suri could be a model when she's older. Or maybe an actress. Katie says Suri will be even more famous than her dad!" the insider said.

Like other previous — and false — reports, this one was also debunked by Gossip Cop. The fact-checking website contacted a representative for the Batman Begins actress to find the truth behind the story.

The rep confirmed that Suri was not embarking on an entertainment career at this time.

Gossip Cop recently busted another tabloid's report about Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx. National Enquirer reported in September that Jamie Foxx was cheating on girlfriend Katie Holmes with a Russian mistress.

The outlet also rubbished all rumours about Tom Cruise's daughter urging her dad for a reunion with her after several years of estrangement.