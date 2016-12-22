Suraj has teamed up with Vishal Krishna for the first time in Kaththi Sandai. The Tamil movie, which was supposed to hit the screens in January 2017, has been delayed after Singam 3 release was postponed.

Kaththi Sandai, which is being being dubbed into Telugu as Okkadochadu, has Tamannaah Bhatia in the female lead. Her ultra-glamorous avatars have caught the attention of the masses. Comedian Vadivelu, who has not been seen much in films for the last five years, has a lengthy role in the film.

Jagapathi Babu, who had played the role of a baddie in Rajinikanth's Lingaa, is enacting the role of an antagonist in the flick, which has Soori, Tarun Arora, Jayaprakash and others in the cast. The film has Richard M Nathan's cinematography and Selva RK's editing. Hiphop Tamizha has scored the music and Naan Konjam Karuppu Thaan and Idhayam Idhayam songs from the album have struck the chord with the listeners.

Kaththi Sandai is not about physical fight, it is rather about mind games. It is an out-and-out comedy film which is about the hero trying his best to win the heart of his sweetheart despite facing troubles from doctor played by Vadivelu.

The movie has managed to generate a lot of positive vibes through its promotions. The trailer too has evoked a lot of curiosity in the minds of the audience. Will the movie live up to the expectations? Find it below in the viewers' words: