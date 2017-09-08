Tha Muruganantham, a former associate of Vikraman and Gokul, has made his directorial debut with Kathanayagan. Vishnu and Catherine Tresa are the leads in the Tamil film, which has Soori, Anandraj, Rajendran, Saranya Ponvannan and others in the cast. 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has done a guest appearance, which is one of the attractions in the movie.

Sean Roldan has composed the music and a few songs that include On Nenappu have struck the chord with the viewers. J Laxman has handled the cinematography, while Sridharan has edited the romantic-comedy movie.

Thambidurai (Vishnu) works in a government office. He fears almost everything in life. The hero finds his soul mate in Kanmani (Catherine Tresa). Like in every film story, their relationship is opposed as her father refuses to approve their relationship. At this stage, the story takes a twist after the hero's medical report mixes up with someone, who is suffering from a rare disease.

Now, the hero decides to donate his kidney. What follows next should be seen on-screen.

The film released on Friday, September 8 and a premiere was organised for the press a day before. People, who have already seen the flick, have given a thumbs-up to the film.

Kaushik LM: #Kathanayagan - Thanks to the presence of Anandraj, M Rajendran & Soori, there are a few laughs here and there for the mass audiences.

#Kathanayagan - One thing which works for the film is, you'll come out of the theater smiling, thx to M.Rajendran's performance of Hit songs

#Kathanayagan - @iamvishnuvishal gets to be romantic, funny, timid, heroic &depressed. Many shades! Does well. 2 peppy songs by @RSeanRoldan

Ramesh Bala: #Kathanayagan: #VijaySethupathi 's cameo is well-received.. An one-time watch for weekend time pass.. Dir #Muruganantham is here to stay..

#Kathanayagan: A light-hearted fun movie.. Comedy picks up in the 2nd half.. @sooriofficial and #Anandraj provide ample support..

Rajasekar‏: #Kathanayagan - second half was fun with Vijay Sethupathi, Anandaraj and super singer 'Naan Kadavul' Rajendran,especially last ten minutes.

Aand‏: #Kathanayagan - Comedy entertainment #AnandRaj #Soori comedy portion is good. Time pass