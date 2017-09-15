Director Mahesh Surapaneni's Telugu movie Kathalo Rajakumari starring Nara Rohit, Namitha Pramod and Naga Shourya has received negative reviews and poor ratings from critics and audiences.

Kathalo Rajakumari is a romantic action entertainer that deals with a revenge story, which has been written by debutante Mahesh Surapaneni. The movie has been produced by Sudhakar Reddy Beeram, Narra Soundarya, Prashanti and KrishnaVijay under the banner Sudhakar Impex. The flick has received a U certificate and has a runtime of 1 hour 53 minutes.

Set in the backdrop of the film industry, Kathalo Rajakumari revolves around the story of Arjun (Nara Rohith), who is known for playing the villain's role in movies. He is very arrogant and villain off screen as well. How his childhood friend Sita (Nandita Pramod) tries to change his attitude forms the crux of the story.

The critics and audiences say Kathalo Rajakumari is an unconvincing and poorly made movie. The film starts on a promising note, but the story starts dragging after a few minutes and there is nothing impressive in the first half. The second half is even more slow, irritating and tests patience.

Nara Rohit and Namitha Pramod have delivered good performances and the chemistry between the two is the highlight of Kathalo Rajakumari. Naga Shourya and others have done justice to their roles. The movie has good production values and music and action are the attractions on the technical front, say the critics and audiences.

Here are the live updates of Kathalo Rajakumari movie review and rating by critics and audience:

APHerald Rating: 1.5

Nara Rohith is known for choosing variety stories, even his flop movies do offer some content at some point of the duration, despite failing overall. But this film is unimaginably poorly made film. Watch this action filled romantic movie this weekend for some good time pass.

Telugu360 Rating: 1

Kathalo Rajakumari is an utterly nonsensical film for any kind of audience. How a cinema villain, who is very arrogant off-screen as well, tries to change his attitude is the core point of this film. Nara Rohith who was known for choosing different kinds of stories, failed to pick one this time. An avoidable fare.

Watch Kathalo Rajakumari official trailer here: