All eyes were on Kate Middleton as she hit the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards in London on 18 February. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is seven months pregnant, donned a dark green dress with a black ribbon cinched around her waist while nearly all other women in attendance wore black to show their support for the Times Up and #MeToo campaigns. Britains royal family is usually expected to avoid taking political positions in public.
Kate Middleton wears green to Baftas amid all-black dress code
February 19, 2018 14:47 IST