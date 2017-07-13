It was a glamorous gathering at the Buckingham Palace when two royal families met. The royal family from Spain who flew down to London spent time with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family of Britain. And goodness, the room oozed of royalty as the women dressed in their best gowns accompanied with their beautiful tiaras.

Among all the 170 attendees present in the grand ballroom, Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Letizia stood out and caught the attention of the shutterbugs. However, Kate Middleton managed to stand out with some help from her deceased mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

When the royal wife chose a stunning pink gown to wear at the gathering, she picked up Princess of Wales's bellowed tiara to complete the ensemble. Wearing a laced Marchesa gown that sported a ruffled, elbow-length sleeves and a shocking plunging neckline, Middleton marked one of her most revealing public looks yet, E! News reports.

Instead of a casual hairdo, Kate opted to knot her hair up and adorn the famous Knot Tiara, which is known to be one of Diana's favourites. According to Daily Mail, to mark the special occasion, the royal family member borrowed a King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Bandeau diamond and ruby necklace from the Queen. The stunning piece of jewellery added wonders to her pale pink attire.

However, keeping the bold is beautiful motto going, the Queen of Spain sported a bold off-shoulder red gown as she walked into the ballroom to mark the special evening. Tying her hair into a bun under her diamond studded crown, Queen Letizia accessorised the outfit with diamond studded earrings and a diamond bracelet.

She held a red clutch that blended perfectly with her red gown. Her red gown brought back memories from when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in 2016.

King and Queen of Spain are in London on a three-day visit.