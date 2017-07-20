She might have the tag of a princess but Kate Middleton has earned herself the tag of Queen of fashion. The Duchess of Cambridge has been rocking some gorgeous dresses in her on-going trip to Warsaw. And now, she painted Germany red in her beautiful red off-shoulder gown.

Catching up with the off-shoulder trend, Kate Middleton added a touch of royalty to the chic trend when she stepped out for a garden party in Germany. The royal wife and Prince William were in Berlin attending a garden party organised to honour Queen Elizabeth's birthday.

While the Duke sported a royal blue blazer over a white formal shirt, Kate donned a fiery chiffon Alexander McQueen gown. The dress is designed by Polish designer Gosia Baczynska, Vanity Fair notes. The '70s styled dress served as a perfect throwback as it featured not just the stylish off-shoulder bit, but also incorporated peasant sleeves and ruche around the waist and the bottom of the skirt line.

Letting her wavy locks fall on her shoulder, she hid her Simone Rocha crystal earrings behind her new hairstyle. Ditching added accessories, the royal family member limited her jewellery to her wedding ring. She opted to slip in to a pair of Prada footwear to match the dress.

The royal appearance by the duchess came hours after it was reported that she broke the royal protocol. Kate landed in Berlin and paid a visit at a charity home that support kids from underprivileged background.

As Kate made an entry, she was greeted by the children with a round of hugs. The royal etiquette states that greeting people should not go beyond a handshake. Kate broke the protocol and met the kids with warm hugs.

The royal couple, along with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are on a royal four-day tour to Poland and Germany. After completing their Warsaw visit, the family landed in Berlin.