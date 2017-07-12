Who said royal dressing requires a fat pocket? Kate Middleton just made it clear that you don't have to be extremely rich to dress like the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William's wife has been making heads turn with her remarkable style statement and her dresses inspire wardrobe must-haves for women all over the world, including Melania Trump.

While the gorgeous Middleton did not steal her sister Pippa Middleton's thunder on her wedding, she did manage to still stun everyone with not one but two breathtaking outfits. Though the world couldn't get their eyes off the Duchess who was wearing a stunning pink Alexander McQueen dress, not many know that she arrived at the venue wearing a floral dress.

Clicked by the paparazzi at the event, Kate was seen sitting in the passenger seat in the front wearing what fashion bloggers and fans (who follow Kate's closet) think is a Zara dress. Breaking down the print of the outfit, a fan page highlighted that she wore the summer dress to the church. But it is the cost that will shock many. It is just £39.99.

The shirt dress offered by Zara is an adorable short white whimsical floral dress and features quarter length sleeves. Though she donned another hat from her collection, it was hardly seen through the windshield.

The shirt dress has just reaffirmed that she is a style Queen and she is giving the world lessons on how to blend high street fashion with grace. Hello Magazine reveals that the royal family member is known to pick her dresses and clothes from stores like Topshop, Asos and L.K. Bennett. It has also been revealed that Kate picks some gorgeous pieces of accessories from an antiques store who supplied fashion kits to the cast of Downton Abbey.

I think Kate might be wearing this Zara floral maxi shirt dress!? What do you all think? pic.twitter.com/dahFZqL2ZD — Kate's Closet (@katesclosetau) July 10, 2017

And a couple more pic.twitter.com/XTV1UWry8E — Kate's Closet (@katesclosetau) July 10, 2017

