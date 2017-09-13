Kate Middleton's third pregnancy was announced recently. Speculations were laid to rest after the royal family confirmed a royal baby is on the way.

While the family expressed their happiness in the official release, there was no information other than Kate's severe morning sickness were revealed. Details about her trimesters, due date and other information are still kept under wraps.

Though the royal family has kept the news secret, it looks like Prince William has hinted on when the world can expect the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's newest family member.

Daily Star noted that an audience member walked up to William — who was attending the National Mental Health and Policing conference in Oxford — and congratulated him on the pregnancy news.

The website reports that the 35-year-old responded: "Thank you, it's very good news. There's not much sleep going on at the moment. It was a bit anxious to start with," and also that they can "start celebrating this week."

Traditionally, many couples wait until they complete 12 weeks before announcing their pregnancy. The reason, many experts believe, is because there is always a fear of miscarriage.

If people know you were pregnant and then suffer a miscarriage, they need to communicated that news as well.

If the William and Kate are following this norm, fans could expect the royal baby to arrive in March next year. Experts speculate that the baby was conceived during the Wimbledon.

The Kensington Palace was forced to make the early announcement due to the Duchess' severe morning sickness.

Her rare condition not only forced her to opt out of an engagement at Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London but she couldn't attend Prince George's first day at school either.

There are also reports suggesting Kate might opt for a traditional royal birth this time. Apparently, she was keen on having home births with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but was denied because doctors suggested it would be too risky. This time again, she has reportedly shown interest in adopting the age-old procedure.