Kate Middleton sent shockwaves and set the rumour mills on fire a few weeks ago when she was admitted to hospital for a day.

With no clarification provided by Kensington Palace about the Duchess of Cambridge's hospital visit, speculations about her third pregnancy drove the rumour mills wild.

Now, a new report has rekindled the rumours again. According to it, Kate might not only be pregnant with baby number 3, but she is also going to be crowned the Queen of England soon!

This comes days after it was reported that Queen Elizabeth was considering stepping down from her royal duties and handing over her role to a successor.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle baby plans revealed?

Ideally, Prince Charles and Camilla are next in line for the throne. According to Life & Style magazine, the Queen has decided to skip hierarchy and appoint Kate as the new Queen due to public backlash.

"As public backlash grows against Charles and Camilla, the queen decides that only William and Kate can save the monarchy. Now Kate's friends reveal she has even more to celebrate: baby No 3 is on the way," the magazine claims.

"Kate isn't just poised to become the next queen of England. Palace insiders also say she's pregnant with baby No. 3!" it says. "Those close to Kate say she's in the early stages of pregnancy... [She's] showing all the tell-tale signs that she's expecting."

Queen Elizabeth's "shocking decision" could also be that "after her death, she wants her eldest son to abdicate, handing the throne over to William and Kate."

The reason stated by the magazine for this skipping of a rung and choosing Prince William and wife Kate for the throne is due to some "old wounds reopening" on the occasion of Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary.

It looks like the anniversary has brought only misery to Prince Charles and his reputation. Over the past few months, a series of revelations have opened a Pandora's box for Charles, with accusing flying thick and fast that not only was he a bad husband but also unfit to be king.

"Initially, Charles was opposed to the idea of abdicating, saying he had waited his whole life to become king. But he is coming around to the idea," a "high-level courtier" told the magazine.

These are mere speculation and no official statement has come from the royal family. Thus, fans of the Duchess will have to wait and watch to know what is happening in the royal household.

The official word on Kate is she is currently preparing for Prince George's first day at school. The young prince is headed to Thomas' Battersea starting next Thursday.