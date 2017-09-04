After it was reported that Kate Middleton was taken to the hospital a couple of weeks ago, rumours were rife that the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant again. The Kensington Palace has now confirmed Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing to welcome baby number 3.

The palace officials released a statement: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child."

The statement also shared the Queen and all the members of both William and Kate's family are thrilled.

Delving into the details about her pregnancy, the royal statement confirmed that like her previous pregnancies, Kate is suffering from morning sickness.

"As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace," the statement revealed.

During her first pregnancy, Kate's morning sickness grew extremely bad that she had to be hospitalised. Though there is no official word on which trimester Kate is in, the news about her morning sickness hints that she is well into her first trimester.

The happy news comes just months after Kate teased having a third baby in Warsaw when she was gifted a toy meant for a new born. Apart from that, Kate has expressed her desire to have another baby on numerous occasions.

The couple is already parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The 4-year-old George is set to start school this Thursday whereas 2-year-old Charlotte will soon be headed to school sometime early next year.

Kate and William will be seen dropping off George on his first day at the school. Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents again.