It is not a secret that Kate Middleton suffers from a severe form of morning sickness. Although she suffered the problem through the previous two pregnancies, her third pregnancy has made life harder for Kate and Prince William.

Having to cut back from her royal duties for a while before reappearing recently, the Duchess of Cambridge was recuperating from the sickness by trying all possible means of battling the problem. However, a new report suggests that Kate has been hooked to the IV drip to help her cope with the problem.

According to OK! Magazine, Kate is on the drips with "round-the-clock doctors' care." A palace insider told the website, "Kate's been heartbroken that she can't see George off in the mornings, but she knows her health and that of her baby come first. She's just trying to stay strong for the entire family."

This condition has apparently left William running around managing the children – George and Charlotte. "He's spending all the time he can with the children, ferrying George to school and helping to get Charlotte fed and dressed each day," the dubious insider claims.

"It's hard, because he's been so worried about Kate. There's been a lot of stress, but they're both trying to maintain a 'this too shall pass' attitude. William is in awe of her strength," the tipster adds.

Although the claims come from "palace insiders," Gossip Cop debunks the reports to suggest that the report is not true. The website writes, "While it's true Middleton took some well-deserved time off when she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, she certainly isn't "out of commission."

It was just a few days ago that the Duchess joined William and Prince Harry at the Coach Core graduation in London, clearly debunking the "IV drips" hoax.

Apart from her first outing after the pregnancy announcement, Kate and William also made headlines after Kensington Palace announced that the couple will be welcoming their third baby in April 2018.

With an April due date, the new baby's birthday will fall just before Princess Charlotte's birthday, which falls on May 2, and a few months ahead of Prince George's birthday, July 22.