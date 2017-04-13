The royal family is getting 'bigger,' as reports suggest that the family members are getting ready to welcome two babies soon. According to Life & Style magazine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle are reportedly pregnant.

Prince William will welcome his third baby and his younger brother Prince Harry will become a father for the first time, according to the report.

"Kate is telling those close to her that she's thrilled to be pregnant again. And Meghan and Harry confessed to friends that they can't wait to start a family," an insider told the magazine.

The report also mentioned that Meghan's friends believe that she is already pregnant, as she is avoiding alcohol. "Meghan's friends are speculating that she's pregnant because she's avoiding alcohol and has been complaining about feeling nauseous over recent weeks. She's barely leaving the house right now," the source said.

Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle, who targeted the Suits actress in a book, also said to the magazine that she would be a good mother.

"Meghan will be attentive... [She] and Harry will be great parents. She seems to be at a point in her life [where she] has...the skills to develop a happy, healthy child," Samantha told the magazine.

Not only Meghan, but Harry is also apparently excited to welcome their first child. He is also said to be building a nursery, and making his cottage at Kensington Palace child-friendly.

William, meanwhile, is busy taking care of Kate, as she is said to be in her first trimester. William and Kate have also decided on the baby names — James for a boy, and Olivia or Emily for a girl.