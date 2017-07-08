Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe
Ava Elizabeth Phillippe (L) and actress Reese Witherspoon attend the premiere of HBO's 'Big Little Lies' at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 7, 2017 in Hollywood, California.Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

There are a few Hollywood actresses and their daughters who take "like mother like daughter" phrase too seriously, thanks to their strong genes.

From Reese Witherspoon to Cindy Crawford, these Hollywood celebrities can have their best twinning moments with none other than their daughters, who are practically like their mothers' doppelgangers.

Let's take a look at seven celebrity mother-daughter duos who look exactly alike.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe

The mother-daughter duo took the internet by storm when they the Big Little Lies actress posted a photo with her daughter Ava Phillippe. Recently, when the actress posted a photo with daughter on Instagram, several responded saying that Ava must be her twin sister.

Kate Beckinsale and daughter Lily

The Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale's 18-year-old daughter Lily looks like her celebrity mother. Recently, Kate had shared a photo of Lily in a strapless red gown and it certainly reminded fans of her red-carpet appearances.

"You take my breath away @lily_beckinsale #prom you're funny and clever and gorgeous and just enough crazy to be my favourite person in world. My Fallopian tube is like BITE ME I KILLED THIS," she wrote along with her daughter's photo.

Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow rarely shares her 13-year-old daughter Apple Martin's photo on social media, but when she does, it reminds fans of her. Apple is a splitting image of her mother, in fact, fans call her mini Gwyneth.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's 15-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber is her mother's lookalike. Not only her admirers, but Cindy herself has mentioned that her daughter bears a striking resemblance to her.

"Kaia's blossoming into such a beautiful young woman and I really want to let her shine," Cindy told Net-a-Porter's The Edit. "I don't want her to feel in competition with me, although I'll tease her, and say, 'You have my old hair – give it back!' Or, 'Give me back my legs!'"

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis has mentioned that she looks like her mother and we cannot agree more. She shared a photo on Instagram with Demi Moore and it is hard to say that the Striptease actress is actually her mother.

"That moment when you realise you actually are becoming your mother," Willis wrote.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson looks like a twin sister of Goldie. The celebrity mother and daughter duo have similar facial features including same big smiles, bright eyes, and bone structure down to a T. And even after 15 years apart, they look exactly like each other.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson
Actresses Goldie Hawn (L) and her daughter Kate Hudson pose at the after party for the premiere of 20th Century Fox's 'Snatched' at the W Los Angeles Hotel on May 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Susan Sarandon

Susan and Eva are splitting image of each other and more than mother-daughter they look like sisters.

Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri Martino
Actresses Eva Amurri and Susan Sarandon pose during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2012 at Lincoln Center on September 11, 2011 in New York City.Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week