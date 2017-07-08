There are a few Hollywood actresses and their daughters who take "like mother like daughter" phrase too seriously, thanks to their strong genes.

From Reese Witherspoon to Cindy Crawford, these Hollywood celebrities can have their best twinning moments with none other than their daughters, who are practically like their mothers' doppelgangers.

Let's take a look at seven celebrity mother-daughter duos who look exactly alike.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe

The mother-daughter duo took the internet by storm when they the Big Little Lies actress posted a photo with her daughter Ava Phillippe. Recently, when the actress posted a photo with daughter on Instagram, several responded saying that Ava must be her twin sister.

Kate Beckinsale and daughter Lily

The Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale's 18-year-old daughter Lily looks like her celebrity mother. Recently, Kate had shared a photo of Lily in a strapless red gown and it certainly reminded fans of her red-carpet appearances.

"You take my breath away @lily_beckinsale #prom you're funny and clever and gorgeous and just enough crazy to be my favourite person in world. My Fallopian tube is like BITE ME I KILLED THIS," she wrote along with her daughter's photo.

Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow rarely shares her 13-year-old daughter Apple Martin's photo on social media, but when she does, it reminds fans of her. Apple is a splitting image of her mother, in fact, fans call her mini Gwyneth.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's 15-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber is her mother's lookalike. Not only her admirers, but Cindy herself has mentioned that her daughter bears a striking resemblance to her.

"Kaia's blossoming into such a beautiful young woman and I really want to let her shine," Cindy told Net-a-Porter's The Edit. "I don't want her to feel in competition with me, although I'll tease her, and say, 'You have my old hair – give it back!' Or, 'Give me back my legs!'"

@kaiajordan I want my old hair back!?#teenvogue A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Nov 21, 2014 at 7:01am PST

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis has mentioned that she looks like her mother and we cannot agree more. She shared a photo on Instagram with Demi Moore and it is hard to say that the Striptease actress is actually her mother.

"That moment when you realise you actually are becoming your mother," Willis wrote.

That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on May 25, 2015 at 6:08pm PDT

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson looks like a twin sister of Goldie. The celebrity mother and daughter duo have similar facial features including same big smiles, bright eyes, and bone structure down to a T. And even after 15 years apart, they look exactly like each other.

Susan Sarandon

Susan and Eva are splitting image of each other and more than mother-daughter they look like sisters.