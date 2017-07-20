Hold those jaws from falling! It looks like Kate Hudson is pregnant and Angelina Jolie's ex, Brad Pitt or Danny Fukikawa could be the father of the child.

After rumours sparked that Pitt and Hudson dated following the Brangelina split, the news about the actress' pregnancy draws high suspicions that Pitt could be one of the prospective fathers. The news broke out after Star published a story claiming that Kate is pregnant.

Also Read: Angelina Jolie is pregnant and it's not Brad Pitt's child: Report

The report also "reveals" that the actress is "torn between the two lovers." A source close to actress hinted in the report that it could very well be Pitt's baby as she claims that Kate did not hook up with Danny after her split with Pitt.

"Danny may think [the baby] is his, but the fact is, Kate didn't waste a second hooking up with Danny after she split from Brad, so I think it's impossible at this point to know who the father might be," the source revealed.

The report also shares that Goldie, Kate's mother, will finally get a granddaughter, hinting that Kate is expecting a baby girl. Inside the story, the magazine claims that "friends believe Kate is pregnant" and that she is at least four months pregnant. Quoting a friend, Star reported that although "the news came as a shock, she must be overjoyed."

While all this seems nice and glossy, there are a few loopholes that Gossip Cop found in the story. Pointing out the facts, the website reports that first, Goldie already has a granddaughter from her son.

Second, if the source in the report was a "friend", Gossip Cop questions why the source is guessing that "she must be overjoyed"? Wouldn't the source know for sure?

Despite the pointers, the fact-checking website reached out to their sources and Kate's reps to confirm if the pregnancy news is true or not. None of their sources could confirm her pregnancy.

But what do you think? Is she really pregnant with Pitt's baby or is it just another rumour? Let us know your thought in the comments section below.