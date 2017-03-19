The trailer of Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu has taken the fans by storm. The video is packed with the elements that the Power Star's fans love to see in his movies.

The makers unveiled the trailer of Katamarayudu on Saturday, 18 March, at a grand event organised in Hyderabad. It was a pre-release event which was also organised to celebrate the completion of Pawan Kalyan's 20 years in films.

Coming to the trailer, the clip revolves around Pawan. The clip is loaded with action sequences backed by punching dialogues. Without giving away anything about the storyline, the clip leaves a good impact on the audience.

Pawan Kalyan is seen in multiple avatars and Shruti Haasan appears in a couple of scenes. Overall, the trailer gives glimpses of the best moments in the flick.

The trailer has been received well by the audience, who have also appreciated the makers for churning out an interesting clip. In less than 15 hours after its release, the clip has hit the one-million mark on YouTube.

Katamarayudu is a remake of 2014 Tamil hit Veeram, which starred Ajith and Tamannah Bhatia in the lead roles. The Tollywood version is directed by Dolly aka Kishore Kumar Pardasani and produced by Sharrath Marar.

The film has Kamal Kamaraju, Ajay, Ali, Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Siva Balaji and others are in the supporting cast. While Anup Rubens has composed the music, Prasad Murella has handled the cinematography and Gautham Raju has edited the flick.

The film, which has bagged 'U' certificate from the regional censor board, will be released on March 24.