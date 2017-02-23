The teaser of power star Pawan Kalyan's next movie Katamarayudu has broken the viewership record of the first look video of megastar Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 and set a new benchmark.

The teaser of Katamarayudu was released on the official YouTube channel of Sharrath Marar's NorthStar Entertainment on February 4. The 51-second first look video has received a superb response from the audience. It has been viewed 7,768,102 times on the channel in 20 days, and got 205,508 thumbs up (likes), 12,970 thumbs down (dislikes) and 13,417 comments.

The teaser of Khaidi No 150, which marked the comeback of actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi, was released on the official YouTube channel of Konidela Production Company on December 8 2016. Its first look video has got 7,743,858 views, 96,212 thumbs up (likes), 10,659 thumbs down (dislikes) and 7,871 comments so far (78 days). These numbers were probably the highest for a teaser of a Telugu movie.

Now, the first look video of Katamarayudu has got more views than the teaser of Khaidi No 150 in a shorter span of time. The likes it got are more than double of the latter while the comments are 70 percent more. This massive response shows the popularity of Pawan Kalyan and the craze for his upcoming movie.

Khaidi No 150 was the remake of superstar Vijay's Tamil film Kaththi, while Katamarayudu is a remake of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's Veeram. Original versions of both the Telugu movies achieved blockbuster success at the box office. Khaidi No 150 is already a superhit at ticket counters. The recent numbers show that the Pawan Kalyan-starrer will be a bigger hit than the Chiranjeevi-starrer film.

Katamarayudu is directed by Dolly aka Kishore Kumar Pardasani and produced by Sharrath Marar under the banner NorthStar Entertainment. Murella has handled the camera work, while Anup Rubens has scored the music for the film. Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan will be seen in the lead roles in the movie, which is likely to be released in theatres on March 29.