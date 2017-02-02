The teaser of Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu is set to be released on the internet on 4 February. The makers of this much-awaited movie have made an official announcement about the new date.

The fans of mega family have been eagerly waiting to watch the teaser of Katamarayudu for long time. The makers had stated on 9 January that its first look video would be released as Sankranti treat. A post on the official Twitter handle of Katamarayudu read: "To make this Sankranthi special, the much awaited teaser of pspk's #katamarayudu will be on your screens this 14th."

But the producer could not release the teaser of Katamarayudu ‏on the date, due to some reason. It was rumoured later that the video would hit net on the Republic day. However, the makers denied the reports. They tweeted on 22 January: "#Katamarayudu teaser will not be released on 26th Jan. Will announce the date soon. Stay subscribed and thanks for the support."

On 29 January, the makers assured to update the release date of the teaser of Katamarayudu soon. They tweeted: "The teaser for #Katamarayudu will be released soon. Will announce the date shortly. Thanks for the support."

On Friday evening, they have revealed that the teaser of Katamarayudu ‏will be released on the official YouTube channel of North Star Entertainment. They tweeted: "The Wait is over. Teaser for #katamarayudu will be released on Feb 4th @4pm stay tuned..." It should be seen whether they will live up to their promise and release the video online.

Katamarayudu is an official remake of Ajith's hit action movie Veeram and it is directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani. Pawan Kalyan is playing the lead role in the film, while Shruti Haasan appears as his love interest. The producers released its first look and motion poster, during Sankranti festival. These promos have not only got very good response, but also created lot of curiosity about its teaser.