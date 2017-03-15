Power star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming Telugu movie Katamarayudu has earned a decent amount through its pre-release business. But the movie has failed to beat the records of Khaidi No 150 and Sardaar Gabbar Singh (SGS).

Katamarayudu is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies of 2017 and is scheduled to be released in theatres across the globe on March 24. There was great demand for its theatrical, satellite, music and other rights and it is reported that the makers have already sealed the deal for all these rights.

If we are to go by the reports, Katamarayudu has fetched Rs 82 crore from its global distribution rights, Rs 12.50 crore from its satellite rights and Rs 7.50 crore from its music and other rights. The Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan-starrer has reportedly earned approximately Rs 102 crore for its producers.

Here are the prices of the various rights of Katamarayudu, Khaidi No 150 and Sardaar Gabbar Singh. They are collected from different reports and may not exactly match with the figures released by the makers. All the numbers are in Rs crore.

Area Katamarayudu Khaidi No 150 SGS Nizam 18 23 21 Ceded 11.70 11.70 10.50 Vizag 8.10 7.80 7.20 Guntur 6 6.40 5.50 G East 5.85 5.40 5.40 G West 4.60 4.60 4.40 Krishna 4.60 4.60 4.30 Nellore 2.65 3 2.70 Rest of India 9 10.5 15.70 Overseas 11.50 12 10.50 Theatrical total 82 89 87.20 Satellite 12.50 13 13 Audio and others 7.50 1.5 8 Total 102 103.50 108.2

Khaidi No 150 recovered the investments of the distributors in all the regions except Nizam and earned them decent profit shares. On other hand, Sardaar Gabbar Singh bombed at the box office and incurred losses to most of its distributors. Now, it should be seen whether Katamarayudu will become a profitable venture for its investors.