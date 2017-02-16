The makers of Pawan Kalyan's movie Katamarayudu have reportedly struck a deal with a leading distribution house. The movie has fetched a fancy price and thrashed the record of Sardaar Gabbar Singh.

Pawan Kalyan, who suffered a big setback with the failure of Sardaar Gabbar Singh, is set to make his comeback with Katamarayudu. The power star is leaving no stone unturned to make it a big success. The film, which is currently being shot, has received huge hype, which has also created huge demand for its rights. The buzz in the T-Town claims that negotiations have already started for its rights.

The bosses of CineGalaxy, a leading distribution house from the United States, revealed on Wednesday evening that they have acquired the international theatrical rights of Katamarayudu. A post on the Twitter handle of the distribution house read: "It's Official - PowerStar Pawan Kalyan's #KatamaRayudu overseas distribution rights acquired by CineGalaxy, Inc. More details soon."

They have also released a statement to media confirming the same, but they have not revealed the details of the deal. "Pawan Kalyan has been one of the fourites of the audience in the overseas market and with our desire to associate with the best of films, we will bring you Katamarayudu to you soon. We will keep you updated on more about the film soon," reads the statement released by the bosses of CineGalaxy.

The buzz in the media claims that the bosses of CineGalaxy, which has distributed movies like Manam, Nannaku Prematho, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Kabali have shelled out Rs 11.50 crore on the overseas distribution rights of Katamarayudu. If we are to believe it, the film has beaten the record of Pawan Kalyan's previous release Sardaar Gabbar Singh, which fetched Rs 10.50 crore as minimum guarantee.

However, Sardaar Gabbar Singh collected approximately Rs 8.90 crore gross at the overseas box office in its lifetime and is estimated to have earned Rs 5 crore for its distributors – iDream Media. The film incurred huge losses to its distributors. We will have to wait and see if Katamarayudu would bring back the fallen glory of Pawan Kalyan in international markets.