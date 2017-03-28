Power star Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu made a decent collection at the overseas box office in the first weekend. The movie is now set to surpass the $1.5 million mark in the international markets soon.

The Kishore Kumar Pardasani-directed action drama was released in 240 screens in North America and received a good response. Katamarayudu collected $1,036,749 (Rs 6.74 crore) at the US box office in the first weekend. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#KatamaRayudu collects $100,149 on Sunday to cross $1 Million ($1,036,749) in USA. This is the 4th million dollar film for @PawanKalyan."

The remake of Ajith Kumar's Veeram was released in 29 screens in some areas of the Middle East and did decent business everywhere. Katamarayudu has reportedly collected AED602,195 (US$164,000/Rs 1.10 crore) at the UAE box office in the first weekend.

The Sharrath Marar-produced movie was released in 22 screens in Australia and four screens in New Zealand. Katamarayudu has collected approximately A$ 160,000 (Rs 80 lakh) at the box office in the two countries in its opening weekend.

Katamarayudu was released in 21 screens in the UK, three screens in Switzerland, two screens in Netherlands and one screen each in Singapore, Belgium, Ireland and Malaysia. The movie had very limited number of shows in these areas and it is estimated to have grossed over Rs 75 lakh at the box office in these areas in the first weekend.

Katamarayudu is estimated to have collected US$1,443,860 (9.39) from 325 screens at the overseas box office in the first weekend. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 4.25 crore for its international distributors. CineGalaxy, which acquired its overseas theatrical rights for Rs 11.50 crore, reportedly distributed the film in North America, while it gave away the rights of other areas to various distributors.

Katamarayudu has recovered around 37 percent of the investments for its international distributors. As per recent trends, the first weekend performance decides whether a film will be a success or failure and considering its average start, this movie is likely to become another flop for Pawan Kalyan in the international market after Sardaar Gabbar Singh.