Director Kishore Kumar Pardasani's Telugu movie Katamarayudu, starring Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan, has been released in theatres and has got positive reviews from the audience.

Katamarayudu is an official remake of Ajith Kumar's hit Tamil film Veeram. Director Kishore Kumar Pardasani has made certain changes in the script of the Telugu version of this action drama and added some commercial ingredients to suit the taste of the local audience.

The film revolves around the story of Katamarayudu (Pawan Kalyan), who is a brave person living with his four brothers in a village. Rayudu sacrifices his happiness for his brother, while they often get into fights and get bailed out by an advocate. The four brothers secretly fall in love with four girls and plan to marry them. They decide to make Rayudu fall in love with a girl (Shruti Haasan) in a bid to get their way cleared for their wedding.

The audience says that Katamarayudu has a routine and predictable story, but it is the interesting script that makes the film an entertaining watch. The first half of the film is slow and dragging and some romance and comedy scenes keep the viewers engaged. The second half is predictable and the climax is also stretched.

Pawan Kalyan looks stunning in the get-up of a villager and he has delivered a wonderful performance, which is the highlight of Katamarayudu. Shruti Haasan's glamour and chemistry with the power star is another big attraction of the movie. Ali and Prudhviraj's comic timing is good. Kamal Kamaraju, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Ayyappa P Sharma, Siva Balaji, Chaitanya Krishna, Tarun Arora, Pavitra Lokesh and Pradeep Rawat have done justice to their roles and they are also the assets of the movie, say the viewers.

Produced by Sharrath Marar, Katamarayudu has brilliant production values. Devi Sri Prasad's songs and background score, Prasad Murella's picturisation, Ram-Laxman's action choreography and punchy dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the audience.

We bring to you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Katamarayudu movie review by the audience:

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

Review #Katamarayudu from UAE ! @PawanKalyan simply One Man Show ! He gave Top Notch Performance ! He Steals the Show all the way ! ☆☆☆☆ @PawanKalyan & @shrutihaasan Chemistry is Terrific, Rocking Songs & Stunts, Paisa Vasool Story & Dialogues.

Lab Reports‏ @Inside_Infos