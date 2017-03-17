Katamarayudu is set to hit over 240 cinema halls across North America and it will be the biggest release in the US for Pawan Kalyan. The movie is expected to break the box office record of Khaidi No 150.

The huge hype surrounding Katamarayudu helped it get a record price for its overseas distribution rights. CineGalaxy‏ has acquired its theatrical rights for a whopping price of Rs 11.50 crore. Sardaar Gabbar Singh earned Rs 10.50 crore from the sale of its overseas distribution rights, and it was the highest price for a film of Pawan Kalyan. Now, his latest movie has shattered this record.

The bosses of CineGalaxy have booked over 240 screens for Katamarayudu in North America alone and they recently released US schedule list for the screening of the film. They tweeted the link to its US theatre list and wrote: "#KATAMARAYUDU Check this list & let us know earliest if your city is missing in the list published."

Some cinema halls have already opened the advance booking for Katamaraydu. The distributors have also made grand plans for its premiere. They wrote: "#KatamaRayudu advance sales open at Aurora Cineplex, Atlanta, GA. Go grab it! Here you go Rayudu's from US in #KATAMARAYUDU avatar are ready for Premieres on Thu, Mar 23rd. Are you ready?."

Khaidi No 150, which marked the comeback of megastar Chiranjeevi, collected $1,251,548 at the US box office in the premieres and it has become the second all-time biggest opener in the US after Baahubali. With its life-time collection of $2,446,098, the movie has also become highest grossing Telugu film of the year in the US. It is to be seen whether Katamaraydu will be able to beat its collection record.