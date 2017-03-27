Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu made a decent collection at the worldwide box office in its first weekend. The film surpassed the mark of Rs 70 crore gross in the global market in three days.

The Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan-starrer film opened to a superb response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) on the first day. But the mixed word-of-mouth response affected its business on Saturday and Sunday. As per early estimates, Katamarayudu collected approximately Rs 46 crore gross at the AP/T box office in the first weekend.

Katamarayudu has shattered the record of Pawan Kalyan's previous release, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, which collected Rs 41.40 crore at the AP/T box office in its opening weekend. But it has failed to break the record of Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, which is the highest grossing Telugu film in the opening weekend in 2017, with a gross collection of Rs 59.60 crore.

In its opening weekend, Katamarayudu is estimated to have fetched Rs 34 crore for the AP/T distributors, who spent Rs 63.70 crore on its theatrical rights for the Telugu speaking states. The movie returned 53.37 percent of the investments to the distributors in three days. It is likely to recover another 30 percent of the investments.

The Sharrath Marar-produced movie opened to a decent response in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, United States and other parts of the world. Katamarayudu is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 22.90 crore gross at the box office in these areas in the first weekend. The film has earned Rs 11 crore for the distributors of these areas, who invested Rs 20.8 crore on its theatrical rights.

Katamarayudu is estimated to have collected a total of Rs 70 crore at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The global distributors spent Rs 84.50 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie has earned them Rs 45 crore and recovered 53.25 percent of their investments in three days.

Stay tuned to this page to see area-wise earnings of Katamarayudu.