The makers of power star Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu‏ have released the lyrical video of its second song, Laage Laage, which is getting good response from the music lovers on YouTube.

The Katamarayudu‏ producers unleashed the lyrical video of the first song Mira Mira Meesam, which went viral. With this success, the makers announced on Wednesday that they would release the second track, Laage Laage. They tweeted: "The second song #LageLage from Katamarayudu will be out tomorrow @4 pm. Stay tuned!"

They released the lyrical video of the song Laage Laage on the official YouTube of Aditya Music. They tweeted the link to the song and wrote: "Here it is! LAAGE LAAGE SINGLE from the movie #Katamarayudu Enjoy!!!" The bosses of Aditya Music also posted the link and wrote: "Here You Go.. Listen & Enjoy #LaageLaage Lyrical Video From #Katamarayudu :)"

Anup Rubens has composed music for the songs of Katamarayudu, which is directed by Dolly aka Kishore Kumar Pardasani. Bhaskarabhatla has penned the lyrics for the track Laage Laage, while singer Nakash Aziz crooned the song, which has the additional vocals of Dhanunjay and Noothana. It has got 378,284 views, 49,060 thumbs up (likes), 2,431 thumbs down (dislikes) and 3,553 comments in two hours.

The lyrical video of the track Laage Laage is successful in impressing the music lovers, who all have positive words for the song. Here are some viewers' comments posted on the lyrical video on YouTube.

Niharika Official: In 25 mins I heard this song for 3 times, everytime I am like wow magical lyrics ,soothing song imagine pspk in this song it will rock youtube and music lovers heart...

Sri Kanth: Different Song from entire pawan films.Superb song

chinna b: 12 times comleted in 55 mins antha LAAGESINDI song nannu Thanks anup anna ma devudi ki manchi prasadam lanti melody ichav Jai power star jai pawanism

Ashok Internet xerox center: Anup Rubens Anna mind blowing music thanks for you Katamarayudu pspk pspk pspk

Ajay B: I don't no Telugu but music is nice all the best pawan sir from power star puneeth rajkumar fans super song

Kalyan Chakri: I wanted to listen this song again and again nice composing by Anup Rubens He had even better future after this.1st Song OOOOOORRRRRRRRAAAAA MAAAAAAAASSSSS 2nd Song OOOOOOORRRRRRAAAAAA CLASSSSSSSSSSS