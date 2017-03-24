Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu has received a massive response on its opening day and early trends show that the movie will collect over Rs 55 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day.

Before its release, Katamarayudu had good hype and promotion, which made its theatrical rights sell at record prices. The distributors made grand arrangements by booking over 1500 cinema halls across the globe. The movie registered a massive amount of advance booking everywhere around the world. Trade pundits predicted that the film would get an earth-shattering response at the box office on its opening day.

The Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan-starrer was premiered in over 200 screens across North America on Thursday night and it ran to packed houses in most of the centres. The distributors are yet to reveal the details of its business. But early estimates show that Katamarayudu has collected over Rs 4.24 crore gross ($650,000) at the US box office in the premiere shows.

The Kishore Kumar Pardasani-directed action drama registered 100 percent occupancy in almost all the theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the morning shows today. Early trends show that Katamarayudu is likely to collect over Rs 35 crore gross at the AP/T box office on the first day. The movie is expected to fetch over Rs 25 crore for its distributors in these states on its opening day.

The Sharrath Marrar-produced movie has also received a brilliant response in Karnataka, Chennai and in other parts of India and international markets with some screens running to packed houses in the morning show. Katamarayudu is expected to collect approximately Rs 20 crore gross at the box office in these areas on the first day.

As per early trends, Katamarayudu is expected to collect a total of more than Rs 55 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie is likely to earn nearly Rs 40 crore for its global distributors, who have reportedly shelled out a record price of Rs 85 crore on its theatrical rights on its opening day.

Pawan Kalyan's last outing Sardaar Gabbar Singh earned Rs 40.81 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and it was the biggest opener for the power star. Chiranjeevi's comeback film Khaidi No 150 collected Rs 50.45 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and it is the second all-time biggest Tollywood opener. The early trends show that Katamarayudu is set to smash both these records.